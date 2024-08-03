2 injured in shooting on Chicago's Near North Side, person of interest in custody

Chicago police were investigating on Friday evening after a shooting left two people injured in the city's Near North neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 4:43 p.m. in the area of Chicago and Wabash avenues. According to police, two victims were approached by someone who produced a gun and fired shots. A 16-year-old boy was struck in the arm and listed in good condition at the hospital, police said. The second victim, a 23-year-old man, also sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was said to be in good condition.

The intersection of Chicago and Wabash was blocked off for multiple hours while detectives worked on scene. Video captured by an NBC Chicago photographer at the scene showed several bullet casings on the ground as well as a vehicle parked within the boundary of the crime scene tape.

A person of interest was transported to area police headquarters for questioning, police stated. A gun was recovered at the scene.

An investigation remained underway late Friday.