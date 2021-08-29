2 Injured in Naperville Shooting, Police Searching for Suspects

Naperville police are searching for multiple suspects who wounded two people in a shooting Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported before 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Amerisale Drive, according to a tweet from the Naperville Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The multiple suspects fled the area in a vehicle, however it wasn't exactly known how many people police were searching for.

NPD is actively investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Amerisale Dr. The assailants fled the area in an unknown vehicle after wounding two victims. No active threat to the area as the initial investigation indicates it was a targeted act. Police continue to investigate. — NapervillePD (@NapervillePD) August 29, 2021

There was no active threat to the community Sunday afternoon as the shooting was believed to be targeted, according to police. The extent of the victims' injuries remains unknown.

Check back for updates on this developing story.