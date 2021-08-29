2 Injured in Naperville Shooting, Police Searching for Suspects

Naperville police are searching for multiple suspects who wounded two people in a shooting Sunday, authorities said.
The shooting was reported before 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Amerisale Drive, according to a tweet from the Naperville Police Department.
The multiple suspects fled the area in a vehicle, however it wasn't exactly known how many people police were searching for.
There was no active threat to the community Sunday afternoon as the shooting was believed to be targeted, according to police. The extent of the victims' injuries remains unknown.
