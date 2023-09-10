2 injured in Douglas high-rise apartment fire

Two people sustained injuries when a fire broke out a high-rise apartment complex on Sunday night in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood.

The fire was reported before 7 p.m. at 3620 S. Rhodes Ave., the Lawless Gardens apartments. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out on the fifth floor of the 25-story building and was contained to one unit.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was extinguished and the Department of Human Services was requested to the scene, authorities said.

What caused the fire remained unclear late Sunday.