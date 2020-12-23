Gage Park

2 Injured, Child in ‘Grave Condition' After Gage Park Crash

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman and a child were struck by a vehicle Thursday in Gage Park, leaving the child in “grave,” condition, fire officials said.

The incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

A child was transported to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s hospital in grave condition, officials said.

Local

Chicago Weather 45 mins ago

After Warm Wednesday, Cold Christmas in Store for Chicago Area

Porter County 2 hours ago

Officers' Heroic Actions Following NW Indiana Natural Gas Explosion Caught on Camera

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to officials.

Chicago police have not yet released details on the crash.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Gage Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us