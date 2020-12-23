2 Injured, Child in ‘Grave Condition' After Gage Park Crash

A woman and a child were struck by a vehicle Thursday in Gage Park, leaving the child in “grave,” condition, fire officials said.

The incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

A child was transported to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s hospital in grave condition, officials said.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to officials.

Chicago police have not yet released details on the crash.