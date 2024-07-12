2 injured after wrong-lane driver smashes into vehicle, building

Two people were injured and some traffic was rerouted early Friday after a car slammed into a building on Chicago's south side.

At 3:14 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Cottage Grove, a vehicle traveling southbound was driving in the wrong lane when it struck another vehicle and then a building, police said.

The driver of the struck vehicle sustained minor injures and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said. The male driver of the first vehicle sustained multiple injures and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

He was issued multiple traffic citations, police added.

According to authorities, officers cleared the building that was struck, and the Chicago Fire Department was on scene to determine if the building is safe to enter.

Photos and video from the active scene showed the entrance of a building collapsed, with building materials like wood, bricks and other debris strewn across the ground.

Earlier Friday, some CTA Cottage Grove buses were rerouted due to the crash and investigation, NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin said.