2 Injured After Metra Train Collides With Car in Suburban Glencoe

At least two people were injured and a stretch of roadway in suburban Glencoe is closed after a car and a Metra train collided on Monday afternoon.

According to Glencoe police, the incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. near the Glencoe Metra Station in the 700 block of Old green Bay Road.

Metra officials say that a train was approaching the station when it struck a car at the Park Avenue grade crossing.

At least one of the individuals in the car was extricated and was taken to an area hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time. A second person was also injured, and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Inbound and outbound train movement on the Union Pacific North Line has been halted because of the collision, and it is not known at this time when it will resume.

Park Avenue is closed in both directions between Green Bay Road and Greenleaf Avenue as Metra police investigate the collision, according to Total Traffic.