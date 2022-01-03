Metra union Pacific North Line

2 Injured After Metra Train Collides With Car in Suburban Glencoe

NBC 5 Photographer Reed Seiler

At least two people were injured and a stretch of roadway in suburban Glencoe is closed after a car and a Metra train collided on Monday afternoon.

According to Glencoe police, the incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. near the Glencoe Metra Station in the 700 block of Old green Bay Road.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Metra officials say that a train was approaching the station when it struck a car at the Park Avenue grade crossing.

At least one of the individuals in the car was extricated and was taken to an area hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time. A second person was also injured, and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Local

covid testing 26 mins ago

Pritzker, Illinois Health Officials Warn of ‘Fly-by-Night' Pop-Up COVID Testing Sites

covid illinois 31 mins ago

Illinois' Daily COVID Case Average Increased by Nearly 60% in Last 7 Days

Inbound and outbound train movement on the Union Pacific North Line has been halted because of the collision, and it is not known at this time when it will resume.

Park Avenue is closed in both directions between Green Bay Road and Greenleaf Avenue as Metra police investigate the collision, according to Total Traffic.

This article tagged under:

Metra union Pacific North LineMetra
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us