2 Indiana State Prison Employees Fired for Failing to Act During Fatal Stabbing of Corrections Officer

Two corrections officers at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City were fired for failing to act during a confrontation in which an inmate fatally stabbed a corrections lieutenant and seriously injured another officer, state officials confirmed Friday.

Sgt. Padrick Schmitt, 22, was in a common area of the prison Sunday when he was stabbed by inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38, who's serving a 130-year sentence for a 2002 triple murder. Lasco went to help Schmitt, and Campbell stabbed him too, officials said.

Lasco was taken to a Michigan City hospital where he was pronounced dead. Schmitt was listed in stable condition after being transferred to a South Bend hospital, authorities said.

Two other officers were fired for "nonfeasance," failing to act when action is required by law, according to the Indiana State Personnel Department.

However, it remains unclear what required duties prison officials said they failed to perform.

Officer Perry Baldridge was fired on Tuesday, while officer Kendrick Anderson was relieved of his duties on Thursday, state officials said.

The suspect, Campbell, faces several charges in connection with the stabbing, including murder, state police said.