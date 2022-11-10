listeria outbreak

2 in Illinois Sickened by Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meat, Cheese

Two people in Illinois have been sickened by a deadly listeria outbreak that has been linked to deli meat and cheese, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

In total, 16 people have been sickened across six states -- New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey and California. The majority of the outbreaks is in New York, according to health officials.

According to authorities, most people sickened were hospitalized. One illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, and one illness resulted in death, according to the CDC.

According to officials, preliminary information shows that deli meat and cheese purchased at deli counters in multiple states are the likely sources of this outbreak. However, investigators said, it's difficult to identify a single food as the source of outbreaks linked to deli meats and cheeses.

Eleven of those who fell ill are of Eastern European background or speak Russian and investigators are trying to figure out why.

Listeria is a persistent germ that can be hard to get rid of from surfaces and equipment. Symptoms of listeria poisoning include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. It is especially dangerous for the elderly, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

