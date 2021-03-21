River North

2 in Custody Following Pursuit of Maserati, River North Barricade Situation

A suspect was in custody late Sunday, hours after barricading himself inside a River North building following a brief police pursuit of a Maserati, authorities said.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., Chicago police officers were attempting to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation when the passenger and driver ran from the scene.

After a short foot pursuit, police detained a female offender and recovered firearms from the vehicle, authorities said. The second suspect ran into a "new construction building" in the 100 block of West Erie Street where he barricaded himself for at least two hours.

A Chicago Police Department SWAT team responded to the scene.

The individual, who has not been named, was apprehended by officers before 7 p.m., police said.

