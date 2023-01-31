2 in Custody After Stolen Vehicle Rams Police Cars in NW Indiana, Leads Officers on Chase

Two suspects are in custody and two remain at-large after police say a stolen vehicle rammed a patrol vehicle and led officers on a multi-state chase Monday afternoon.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an officer observed a Honda SUV traveling at a high rate of speed in suburban Gary on Monday afternoon.

After running the plates, officers determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen, and they followed the SUV into a gas station.

Two patrol vehicles then attempted to block the vehicle in the parking lot to prevent a pursuit. The driver of the SUV then reversed the vehicle and slammed it into one of the cruisers, then struck the other cruiser as they fled the scene.

The stolen vehicle weaved in and out of traffic on westbound Interstate 80 before taking the Cline Avenue exit onto the westbound Indiana Toll Road.

At that time, the vehicle drove through a closed toll gate, sending debris into a pursuing Lake County patrol vehicle.

The SUV eventually crossed the Illinois border, exiting at 87th Street.

Four men got out of the vehicle in a neighborhood, and the moving SUV struck another vehicle in a nearby parking lot, according to police.

A foot pursuit followed, with officers apprehending a 23-year-old Chicago resident. A helicopter and K-9 search also located a 23-year-old suspect from Indiana.

Two suspects remain at-large in the case.

An investigation remains underway, and charges are pending, according to authorities.