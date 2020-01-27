2 in Custody After Fleeing Traffic Stop, Hitting Officer With Vehicle

Two people are in custody after they tried fleeing a traffic stop and hit two vehicles and a Chicago police officer Sunday in Washington Park on the South Side.

Officers tried stopping a sedan after it ran a stop sign about 8:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Peoria Street, Chicago police said. The driver tried to flee but hit a parked vehicle.

As officers approached the sedan, the driver put the car into reverse and hit one of them when they tried to open the side door, police said. The driver sped off to the 9900 block of South Halsted where it hit another vehicle in traffic.

A male and female tried running away but were taken into custody after a short chase, police said. The officer who was hurt was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.