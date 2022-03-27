2 in Custody After Crashing Vehicle During Pursuit on Bishop Ford: ISP

Two suspects are in custody after crashing their vehicle during a pursuit on the Bishop Ford Expressway Saturday night, Illinois State Police said.

According to authorities, a trooper in the Chicago district observed a vehicle that was wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle near 87th Street and State Street, but the vehicle fled the scene and a pursuit was initiated.

Eventually the suspects’ vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the Bishop Ford Expressway near Sibley Boulevard in suburban Dolton, police said.

The two suspects were transported to an area hospital, and are being treated for their injuries. Three individuals who were in the other vehicle in the crash are also hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Illinois State Police.