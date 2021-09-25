2 in Custody After Chicago Police Officer Shot Trying to Help Shooting Victim

Two people have been taken into custody following an incident in which a Chicago police officer was shot Friday night in the South Shore neighborhood while attempting to render aid to a shooting victim, authorities said.

At approximately 10:51 p.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of South Jeffery for a shots fired call and observed a person on the ground. Moments later, they heard shots coming toward their direction.

A female officer was struck multiple times in leg and transported to the hospital by her partner. The 30-year-old officer, who has served on the force for two years, was treated for her injuries and subsequently released.

She continued to recover at home Saturday, Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said at a news conference, addressing the incident. The officer, he said, sent a message to her colleagues on police radio following the shooting:

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who responded, I will be back soon," Brown said, quoting the officer. "Have a good night and you all be safe."

According to police, the shooting transpired when a man and woman walked up the stairs of a residential building and a confrontation erupted between them and two teenagers. Then, authorities said, "a massive exchange of gunshots" occurred.

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot, and the second teen, 15 years old, was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition, said Brendan Deenihan, CPD chief of detectives.

Two other individuals were taken into custody, but hadn't been charged, police stated.

The woman involved in the incident didn't fire shots, however the other three individuals did, authorities said.

According to Supt. Brown, the officer shot Friday was the 12th CPD officer to be struck by gunfire this year. Furthermore, he said, a total of 46 officers have been shot at so far in 2021.

"Those are astounding numbers and illustrate the dangers officers face day to day, but also illustrates the bravery courage commitment and dedication to serve and protect the people of Chicago," he said.