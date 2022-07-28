2 in Custody After Car Fleeing Police Causes Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Grant Park

A car attempting to evade Chicago police crashed into multiple other vehicles Thursday evening in the Loop, according to authorities. The collision was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and East Harrison Street. According to a tweet by Chicago police, officers working at Lollapalooza apprehended two people in the vehicle who tried to flee officers. Cannabis and a gun were recovered in the vehicle. One person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Additional information wasn't immediately available.

