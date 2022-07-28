Grant Park

2 in Custody After Car Fleeing Police Causes Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Grant Park 

A car attempting to evade Chicago police crashed into multiple other vehicles Thursday evening in the Loop, according to authorities.

The collision was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and East Harrison Street. According to a tweet by Chicago police, officers working at Lollapalooza apprehended two people in the vehicle who tried to flee officers. Cannabis and a gun were recovered in the vehicle. 

One person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Grant Parkgrant park chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us