2 in Critical Condition After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Northwest Side Building

At least two people have been taken to area hospitals in critical condition after elevated carbon monoxide levels were reported at a location in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

According to fire officials, a Level 1 Hazmat was declared just before 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Ainslie on the city’s Northwest Side.

Responding units found two individuals who had apparently been overcome by the fumes. A 25-year-old man was taken in critical condition to Swedish Covenant Hospital, and a 28-year-old woman was also taken to Swedish in critical condition.

The address is a condominium complex, according to Redfin. It is unclear if both victims were in the same unit. Authorities are continuing to investigate.