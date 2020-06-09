carbon monoxide

2 in Critical Condition After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Northwest Side Building

Hombre_encuentra_auto_robado_con_dos_ninos_adentro.jpg
Getty Images

At least two people have been taken to area hospitals in critical condition after elevated carbon monoxide levels were reported at a location in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

According to fire officials, a Level 1 Hazmat was declared just before 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Ainslie on the city’s Northwest Side.

Responding units found two individuals who had apparently been overcome by the fumes. A 25-year-old man was taken in critical condition to Swedish Covenant Hospital, and a 28-year-old woman was also taken to Swedish in critical condition.

Local

Naperville 39 mins ago

Teens Say Man With Bat Allegedly Threatened Them After Naperville Protest

Lincoln Park 2 hours ago

Caravan Protest at Chicago Taco Bell Calls Attention to Working Conditions

The address is a condominium complex, according to Redfin. It is unclear if both victims were in the same unit. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

This article tagged under:

carbon monoxideChicago Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us