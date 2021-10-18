best colleges

2 Illinois Universities Ranked Among Top 15 Best Colleges in America

Northwestern University was ranked at No. 14 while the University of Chicago came in right behind at No. 15

Two universities in the Chicago area have been classified as among the top 15 best colleges in the United States, according to a newly-released report.

The 2022 Best Colleges in America list, from the ranking and review website Niche, ranked Northwestern University at No. 14 with the University of Chicago following right behind at No. 15.

A third Midwest school, the University of Notre Dame, placed at No. 19.

Northwestern was said to have a graduation rate of 94% with students going on to make a starting salary of $58,900, according to the report. At the University of Chicago, the graduation rate was 95%, with the median earning for alumni six years after graduation reported to be $68,000.

University of Notre Dame's median earning was the highest among all three schools, $78,400, and the graduation rate was said to be 95%.

Here's where other Midwestern schools stand:

  • No. 25: University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
  • No. 41: Carleton College - Northfield, Minnesota
  • No. 60: Grinnell College - Iowa
  • No. 63: Macalester College - Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • No. 65: University of Wisconsin Madison
  • No. 71: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
  • No. 77: Purdue University - West Lafayette, Indiana
  • No. 89: The Ohio State University - Columbus, Ohio
  • No. 95: University of Minnesota Twin Cities
  • No. 97: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology - Terre Haute, Indiana

The ranking was based on an analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education and reviews from students and alumni, according to the website.

