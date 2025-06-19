2 Illinois universities rank highly on recent list of best in the world

Two Illinois universities received high honors on a recent U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best universities across the globe.

The "Best Global Universities" ranking of 2025 marked the 11th edition of the list, ranking schools by a variety of factors, including global and regional research reputation, publications, books, citations and conferences, among others.

While the list is widely dominated by American universities, international institutions still hold a noticeable presence in the rankings, with five of the top 15 schools outside of the United States.

Northwestern University, located in Evanston, ranked as the world's 24th-best university, according to the publication, falling in as the highest-ranked school in Illinois.

Barely beneath Northwestern was the South Side's University of Chicago, which ranked at No. 26.

Northwestern was only bested by one fellow Midwest school, their Big 10 rival University of Michigan, which was ranked at No. 21.

As far as the world's best schools, American universities occupied each of the top three spots, with Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University ranked as the list's top three, respectively.

Outside of the top 100 universities, several other Illinois schools were ranked on the list:

No. 109: University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

No. 261: University of Illinois, Chicago

No. 500: Rush University, Chicago

No. 785: Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago

No. 908: Loyola University of Chicago

No. 1,195: Northern Illinois University, DeKalb

No. 1,451: Southern Illinois University, Carbondale

No. 1,845: DePaul University, Chicago

No. 1,945: Illinois State University, Normal

The list ranked a total of 2,250 universities across the globe. More information on the methodology and the full rankings can be found here.