2 Illinois State Troopers Suffer Injuries After Stolen Vehicle Swerves at Them During Traffic Stop

Two Illinois State Police troopers suffered injuries after a driver of a stolen vehicle tried to run them over on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, the incident occurred during an attempted traffic stop near the 47th Street exit on the highway.

Police say they were responding to a call of an aggravated vehicular hijacking when they tried to stop the vehicle at the location.

During that stop, the driver of the vehicle swerved toward the officers, who were able to get out of the way.

Both officers did suffer unspecified injuries, according to ISP officials.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police say they will release more information as they learn more details.