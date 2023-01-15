2 Illinois State Troopers Struck by Alleged DUI Drivers Within 2 Days

Illinois State Police say two troopers' vehicles were struck by alleged impaired drivers who failed to comply with Scott's Law, the state's move over law.

The first incident occurred at approximately 2:23 a.m. Saturday along Interstate 57 in Kankakee County. According to authorities, a state trooper was performing a traffic stop on the right shoulder, with their vehicle's emergency lights activated, when a red Dodge Charger struck the left side of their squad car.

The trooper was inside the squad car at the time and wasn't injured.

The driver fled the scene and was later located by the Bradley Police Department, authorities said. Jonnie Wilson, 74, of Kokomo, Indiana, was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The second collision took place less than 24 hours later along Interstate 94 southbound near 111th Street in Cook County. An ISP trooper was stationary on the right shoulder, with emergency lights activated, providing traffic control for a previous crash, police stated. A silver 2019 Toyota Corolla, traveling southbound, failed to yield to the squad car, striking the left side of it.

The suspect then struck the rear of an unoccupied vehicle involved in the previous crash, police said. The driver of the Toyota, Nataly Guy, 21, of Evergreen Park, was transported to the hospital and cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.