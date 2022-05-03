2 Illinois Restaurants Among Top Nationwide for Mother's Day, According to Yelp

Need a tasty spot to celebrate Mother's Day this Sunday? Two Illinois restaurants were named among the top 100 spots across the nation, according to Yelp.

Chicago Cut Steakhouse, located at 300 N. LaSalle St. in The Loop, was ranked at No. 71 and has received 3.5 stars on Yelp.

Popular dishes include the filet mignon, lobster mac, prime rib, crab cake, truffle scalloped, bone-in ribeye and creamed spinach.

Located at 1224 Ogden Ave. in Downer's Grove, The Baked Apple Breakfast Co. was named No. 72 on the list and has received 4.5 stars on Yelp.

The popular breakfast spot is known for its Baked Apple Co. salad, the company French toast, el mariachi skillet, 3 little pigs skillet and banana fosters French toast.

Other Midwest spots also claimed spots on the top 100 list, including restaurants in nearby Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Grey Ghost Detroit was ranked at No. 37, while The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers-Broad Ripple Village in Indianapolis came in at No. 58 and First Watch, also in Indianapolis, ranked No. 66.

In Sturtevant, Wisconsin, Apple Holler was ranked No. 95.