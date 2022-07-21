2 Illinois Colleges Rank Among Most Expensive in US — 1 in Chicago, 1 in Suburbs: List

Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list.

Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.

Located in suburban Evanston, Northwestern University ranked No. 8, costing students $76,317 per year to attend, according to the website.

The popular Chicago-area college ranked No. 3 for business, No. 11 for education, No. 13 for law, No. 17 for medicine, No. 3 for materials engineering, No. 7 for chemistry and No. 8 for economics.

Coming in at No. 9, the University of Chicago in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood also made the cut, with an annual tuition cost of $76, 302. The private research university has been consistently named among top colleges in America, as Niche named it No. 3 for economic.

All tuition costs listed do not include loans, grants, work-study and financial aid, the website noted.

Here's where other colleges fell on the list:

Harvey Mudd College in California University of Pennsylvania in Pennsylvania Amherst College in Massachusetts University of Southern California in California Tufts University in Massachusetts Dartmouth College in New Hampshire Brown University in Rhode Island Northwestern University in Illinois University of Chicago in Illinois Wellesley College in Massachusetts

