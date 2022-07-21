2 Illinois Colleges Rank Among Most Expensive in US — 1 in Chicago, 1 in Suburbs: List

Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list.
Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.
Located in suburban Evanston, Northwestern University ranked No. 8, costing students $76,317 per year to attend, according to the website.
The popular Chicago-area college ranked No. 3 for business, No. 11 for education, No. 13 for law, No. 17 for medicine, No. 3 for materials engineering, No. 7 for chemistry and No. 8 for economics.
Coming in at No. 9, the University of Chicago in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood also made the cut, with an annual tuition cost of $76, 302. The private research university has been consistently named among top colleges in America, as Niche named it No. 3 for economic.
All tuition costs listed do not include loans, grants, work-study and financial aid, the website noted.
Here's where other colleges fell on the list:
- Harvey Mudd College in California
- University of Pennsylvania in Pennsylvania
- Amherst College in Massachusetts
- University of Southern California in California
- Tufts University in Massachusetts
- Dartmouth College in New Hampshire
- Brown University in Rhode Island
- Northwestern University in Illinois
- University of Chicago in Illinois
- Wellesley College in Massachusetts
