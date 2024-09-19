2 Illinois cities named among most affordable places to live in US

While the lack of affordable housing seems to be a widespread issue across many American cities, a recent U.S. News & World Report ranking listed cities where prospective home-buyers may find better luck, with the Midwest prominently featured.

Though it was Fort Wayne of neighboring Indiana that topped the list, two Illinois cities still found their way into the ranking's top 20.

Peoria was ranked at No. 16, while Rockford, which was named the "hottest housing market in America" by Wall Street Journal earlier this year, was ranked 20th.

With a median home price just north of $136,000 and a rich tradition of festivals, Peoria was praised by the publication as a relative bargain with short average commute times and abundant views of the Illinois River.

As for Rockford, the "City of Gardens" was lauded for its amenities and relative proximity to Chicago, its status as a logistics hub and access to sports with the Chicago Blackhawks' AHL affiliate Rockford IceHogs calling the city home.

When it comes to the ranking's top city, Fort Wayne was praised for its mix of quiet neighborhoods and offerings of amenities typically associated with larger cities, such as entertainment options and an arts scene.

The publication mentions the city's economic resilience over some of its Rust Belt counterparts, with investments from General Motors and BAE Systems aiding a local manufacturing sector.

The Midwest was well represented at the top of the list, with the region comprising five of the top 10 cities.

Wichita, Kansas came in at No. 3 on the list, and was followed by Springfield, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa at Nos. 4 and 5 respectively.

Also cracking the top 10 was fellow midsize Midwest city Green Bay, Wisconsin, coming in at No. 8 while being recognized for its college campuses, Midwest small-town atmosphere and a revitalized downtown area.

More details on the ranking and the cities selected on the list can be found here.