Two men were injured in a fiery crash Sunday on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.

A driver lost control of a car and crashed it into a gas line about 3:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. The car caught fire.

Two males were able to get out of the car and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for burns, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.