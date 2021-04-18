2 Hurt After Shots Fired on I-94

Two people were hurt in a shooting Sunday on Interstate 94 on the Far South Side.

The incident happened about 2:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 at 120th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A female driver and her female passenger were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if both suffered gunshot wounds.

All northbound lanes were closed until 6:15 a.m. for an investigation.

Illinois State Police are investigating.