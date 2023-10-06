O'Hare Airport

2 hospitalized after small passenger aircraft strikes shuttle bus at O'Hare Airport

By Peter Marzano

Two people were hospitalized in good condition after a small passenger aircraft with approximately 50 people aboard struck a shuttle bus at O'Hare International Airport, according to fire officials.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the collision occurred just before 7 p.m. at an unspecified location at the airport.

Authorities said two passengers on the bus were transported to Resurrection Hospital in good condition, while seven other passengers declined medical treatment at the scene.

None of the plane's passengers required medical attention.

It is unknown how the crash occurred and where the passenger flight originated from.

There is currently no further information.

This article tagged under:

O'Hare Airport
