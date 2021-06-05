2 Girls With Special Needs Reported Missing From Suburban Midlothian: Police

Police are searching for two girls with mental disabilities from suburban Midlothian who were reported missing Friday afternoon.

Monique Smith, 15, and Monica Smith, 16, were last seen in Midlothian around 147th Street and Harding Avenue, according to a Facebook post from police.

Monique is 4 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, and was seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and black, pink and white Jordan shoes. Monica was last seen in a black shirt with flowers, a black shirt and a black Adidas sweatshirt with pink stripes.

Police have used helicopters and a K9 crew to search, but ask that anyone with information on the disappearance call 911.