2 Girls Die After Being Pulled From Central Indiana Pond, Police Say

Police in central Indiana say that two girls have died after they were pulled from a pond in Johnson County on Wednesday.

According to Indiana Conservation Police, the two girls were pulled from the water in Greenwood on Wednesday evening after they became separated from a group of friends that were playing in the pond.

Crews were called to the scene at approximately 7:50 p.m., and the two girls were pulled from the water after being submerged for more than 15 minutes in approximately 15 feet of water, according to officials.

Both girls were taken to area hospitals. One of the girls passed away Thursday morning, and police say that the second girl passed away just after 6 p.m.

An investigation remains underway, and more details are expected to be released in coming days.