2 Gary Police Officers Hurt After Fleeing Vehicles Slams Into Squad Car

Two police officers were injured after a fleeing suspect allegedly rammed their squad car during a pursuit in northwest Indiana on Wednesday evening.

Gary police say that officers were called to the 800 block of East 21st Avenue at approximately 5:25 p.m. for a disturbance that escalated into gunfire.

When officers arrived, they met with the caller, who said that a man driving a black Chrysler sedan had been circling the area, and that they had heard multiple gunshots.

Police were able to locate the vehicle in the 2000 block of Georgia Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued southbound, with the man allegedly dumping a gun out of the driver’s side window.

As additional vehicles joined to assist in the pursuit, a squad car sat at an intersection of 35th Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, waiting for vehicles to pass so that it could safely enter the roadway.

Police say the driver of the Chrysler then swerved toward the squad car and rammed into its driver’s side door.

Both vehicles were left undriveable by the force of the crash, police said. The driver of the squad car sustained an injury to his left side, and is currently being evaluated for his injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, a police sergeant, suffered a large gash and a head injury, and was treated and released at an area hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody, and faces a lengthy list of felony charges.

Indiana State Police are assisting in the investigation.