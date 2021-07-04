2 Frankfort Homes Damaged in Fire Caused by Discarded Fireworks

Residents of two homes in south suburban Frankfort were displaced early Monday after discarded fireworks outside a home caused a fire that spread to a neighboring residence, authorities stated.

At approximately 5:02 a.m., the Frankfort Fire Department was called to a report of a garage fire in the 7700 block of North Avenue.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The fire damaged the living areas of the initial home, and severely damaged a neighboring home, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed fireworks were placed in a garbage can that caught fire and quickly involved both homes, according to authorities.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said it wanted to remind everyone "that we should leave fireworks to the professionals."