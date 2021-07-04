Frankfort

2 Frankfort Homes Damaged in Fire Caused by Discarded Fireworks

A preliminary investigation revealed fireworks were placed in a garbage can that caught fire and quickly involved both homes, officials said

Residents of two homes in south suburban Frankfort were displaced early Monday after discarded fireworks outside a home caused a fire that spread to a neighboring residence, authorities stated.

At approximately 5:02 a.m., the Frankfort Fire Department was called to a report of a garage fire in the 7700 block of North Avenue.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The fire damaged the living areas of the initial home, and severely damaged a neighboring home, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed fireworks were placed in a garbage can that caught fire and quickly involved both homes, according to authorities.

Local

Chicago Shootings 19 mins ago

Girl, 5, Shot in West Pullman Alley, Chicago Police Say

Indiana 1 hour ago

Indiana Officials Investigate Spike of Ill, Dying Songbirds

In a Facebook post, the fire department said it wanted to remind everyone "that we should leave fireworks to the professionals."

This article tagged under:

Frankfortfireworks cause firefrankfort fire departmentfrankfort fireworksfrankfort illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us