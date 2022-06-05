2 Found Shot to Death in Suburban Wheeling: Authorities

Police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot in a roadway early Sunday in Wheeling, authorities said.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., police initially responded to a 911 call in regard to a person down in the roadway near Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road. Officers arrived on the scene and found two people, a man and woman, who appeared to have been shot to death, according to authorities. A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

Wheeling police on Sunday were working to determine what led up to the shooting, police said. It's not believed that the incident poses a greater threat to the community, according to authorities.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is in the process of identifying both individuals.