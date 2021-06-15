2 Found Shot, 1 Fatally, in Car That Crashed on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago's Gold Coast

Authorities responding to a crash on Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side early Tuesday found in the car two people who had been shot, one fatally, as well as a third person who was injured in the crash itself.

Officers responded to the crash at around 12:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A silver Nissan Sentra had hit a light post, according to police, who said first responders found inside the vehicle two people who were shot "multiple times."

A 32-year-old man was shot twice in the torso and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has not confirmed the fatality and further details, including his identity, were not immediately available.

A 20-year-old man in the car had been shot twice in the arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

The third person was a 25-year-old man who sustained minor injuries in the crash and was listed in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting or crash, officials said. Police continue to investigate.