2 Found Dead in Highland Park Apartment, Person of Interest Arrested

Two people were found dead inside a Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning, according to police. A person of interest is in custody.

Officers responded to a wellness check at 1850 Green Bay Road and found blood under the door before forcing entry into the apartment, Highland Park police said.

Two people inside were pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released their names and causes of death.

A person of interest was inside the apartment and was taken into custody, according to officials.

There was no threat to the public, police said. City officials will work with the on-site property manager of the complex to provide support to tenants who live in the building.