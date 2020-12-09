2 Found Dead in Garage of Beach Park Home, Officials Say

Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in north suburban Beach Park, authorities say.

According to Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Chris Covelli, the office received a call at around 9:38 p.m. Tuesday from a resident of the 10000 block of West Wadsworth Road reporting the incident.

When deputies arrived, they found two people - a man and a woman, both adults - inside the garage of a home with gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted to perform CPR but both people were pronounced dead at the scene, Covelli said.

Further details, including the ages and identities of the deceased or any potential suspect information, were not immediately available.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and seeking video of the area. If anyone has information, authorities ask that they call 847-377-4000 or the Lake County Crimestoppers.