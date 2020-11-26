2 Found Dead After Northwest Side Fire, Chicago Police Say

Two people were pronounced dead Thursday after they were discovered inside of a burning home on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police say.

According to authorities, an 86-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were found inside of the home in the 4200 block of North Kildare in the city’s Old Irving Park neighborhood at approximately 9:21 p.m.

The two residents were taken out of the home, but were pronounced dead at the scene by Chicago Fire Department personnel.

Another individual, a 61-year-old woman, was also inside the residence but refused medical treatmen.t

Firefighters remain on the scene Thursday night as they continue to battle the fire.

The cause and the origin of the fire remain under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.