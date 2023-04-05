2 Firefighters Injured, 1 Critically, in High-Rise Blaze in Chicago's Gold Coast

Two Chicago firefighters were injured, one of them "very critically," while battling a blaze at a high-rise building in the city's Gold Coast Wednesday morning.

The fire sparked just before 7:30 a.m. on the 27th floor of a building in the 1200 block of north Lake Shore Drive, according to fire officials.

2 11 1212 north LSD. Water on the fire on 27 one injured firefighter. Details to follow. LANGFORD pic.twitter.com/OUt4KI6zPm — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 5, 2023

One firefighter was injured originally but was said to be in good condition.

The department said elevators were stopped and the fire had been put out just minutes later, though hot spots remained.

Soon after, the department tweeted a second firefighter was injured as smoke remained "heavy" due to the blaze.

At 8 a.m., a mayday was called for a "firefighter down."

The second injured firefighter was said to be in "very critical" condition and was being transported to an area hospital.

Firefighter has been removed from building. Very critical to hospital. LANGFORD — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 5, 2023

The injuries come just one day after a fire on the city's South Side left one firefighter dead and two others injured.

Check back for more on this developing story.