2 Firefighters Injured Battling House Fire in Back of the Yards

Two Chicago firefighters sustained injuries while working to extinguish a house fire in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday, according to officials.

The fire was reported before 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 4500 block of South Justine, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet. Video from the scene captured by an NBC 5 photographer showed flames and smoke pouring out of the roof.

Two firefighters sustained injuries and were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were both listed in good-to-fair condition, according to authorities.

However, what caused their injuries remains unclear. As of 8:57 p.m., fire crews were "chasing hot spots" and starting salvage and overhaul.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.