Back of the Yards

2 Firefighters Injured Battling House Fire in Back of the Yards

Two Chicago firefighters sustained injuries while working to extinguish a house fire in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday, according to officials.

The fire was reported before 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 4500 block of South Justine, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet. Video from the scene captured by an NBC 5 photographer showed flames and smoke pouring out of the roof.

Two firefighters sustained injuries and were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were both listed in good-to-fair condition, according to authorities.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

However, what caused their injuries remains unclear. As of 8:57 p.m., fire crews were "chasing hot spots" and starting salvage and overhaul.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Back of the Yardsback of the yards fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us