2 fan-favorite festivals will return to Lincoln Park Zoo this summer

A walk through Lincoln Park Zoo may very well be a staple of summer in Chicago. And for those who prefer to wander exhibits drink-in-hand, two fan-favorite festivals will return to the zoo this summer.

At the Craft Brews and Summer Wine Fest events, the zoo offers guests after-hours access, complete with live music, lawn games, a carousel and an array beverages. Tickets for both events start at $57, with early entry available for an additional charge.

Craft Brews

From 7-10 p.m. on June 28, Lincoln Park Zoo will house more than 100 craft beers from a wide array of breweries. Over 40 brewers, many from the Chicago area, will offer samples at the event, according to the zoo’s website.

Co-hosted by Lou Dog Events and the zoo, the evening program will also feature food trucks and live music performed by the band SideStreets. Each ticket includes 20 three-ounce tastings and a souvenir tasting cup.

Tickets can be purchased online and at the door if available.

Summer Wine Fest

Prefer a wine glass to a beer tap? On July 25, the zoo will offer an evening of wine tasting and garden tours from 7-10 p.m.

Over 50 wine varietals from 20 wineries will star at what the zoo’s website calls a “21+ urban garden party.” Horticulture experts will also lead garden tours throughout the night. Each ticket includes 20 tastings, a souvenir tasting cup and access to guided tours.

Tickets can be purchased online and at the door if available.