2 Dolton Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19

Two officers of Dolton Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the south suburb announced Monday.

Both officers are self-quarantined and taking medication, the Village of Dolton said in a news release.

Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers and police chief Ernest Mobley are expected to speak on the new cases in a 4 p.m. news conference at the Dolton Police Department.

So far, one resident of Dolton has died of COVID-19, according to data from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

