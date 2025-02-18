2 dogs shocked, 1 fatally, in Chicago's River North neighborhood. How did it happen?

There was growing concern among pet owners after two dogs were shocked, one electrocuted, on Sunday in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

Chicago police said the first call came in around 11:45 a.m. from a woman who said her dog was shocked after stepping on a manhole cover in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street.

Police responded to a second call around 1:35 p.m. in the same area.

"That’s why we’ve got the shoes on for sure today, and we’re just trying to avoid the manholes as much as we can," said Angela Moca, while walking her dog, Ozzie, not far from the scene. "It's pretty terrifying. We walk over there all the time."

A nearby emergency hospital confirmed it treated and released the first dog, a 30 to 40 pound poodle mix, with mild symptoms.

Fiona, an operations manager at Veterinary Emergency Group in Lincoln Park, said the dog did not need to be hospitalized and was released to his family.

The second dog, a 60 to 70 pound Akita mix, was "dead on arrival," according to Fiona, who confirmed to NBC Chicago neither dog was wearing boots at the time.

"Humans wear shoes with, usually, heavy rubber soles. That would give you insulation from the electrical current," said Dr. Amanda Schnitker, the hospital director at Companion Animal Hospital.

Rubber interrupts electrical currents, and can quell symptoms of electrification.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

It's unclear why the manhole was electrified.

In a statement to NBC Chicago, ComEd said it was contacted about an electrical incident involving a dog and a non-ComEd owned manhole. Crews responded to provide support while the incident was investigated by the City of Chicago.

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation did not return NBC Chicago's multiple requests for comment.

The severity of electrical shock injuries can vary based on the length of exposure.

Schnitker said it can lead to internal injuries, brain trauma and fluid in the lungs if not treated immediately.

"Initial signs may be yelp of pain, but if it’s a very serious shock, it can actually cause immediate cardiac arrest or cardiac arrhythmia," she said.

"As long as they are not attached to a current, it's going to be safe to touch your pet, and it's really important to get them as fast as possible to a veterinarian," the doctor added. "Even if your pet appears normal afterwards, it’s a really good idea to get them completely checked out, a physical exam, baseline bloodwork and baseline chest x-rays in case later on the damage shows up."

According to Chicago police, ComEd and the Department of Electricity responded and declared the location safe.