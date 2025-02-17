2 dogs electrocuted while walking in River North

Chicago police were investigating after two dogs were electrocuted while walking on Saturday in the city's River North neighborhood, authorities said.

The incidents were reported in the 600 block of Dearborn Street near Ontario Street, roughly two hours apart. In the first incident, which occurred at 11:35 a.m., a woman said she was taking her dog on a walk when it stepped on a manhole cover and was electrocuted.

The dog was taken to a vet and listed in good condition, police said.

The second incident was reported at 1:35 p.m. Police said a dog was electrocuted, but didn't provide additional information regarding the circumstances of the incident or the dog's condition.

Authorities said ComEd and Chicago's Department of Electricity responded to the location and declared it safe.

Area Three detectives were investigating both incidents.