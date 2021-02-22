University Village

2 Delivery Drivers Carjacked on Chicago's Near West Side Over Weekend

Two delivery drivers were carjacked over the weekend in University Village on the Near West Side.

In each incident, two armed men approached a delivery driver, robbed the driver and demanded their vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The carjackings happened about 9:40 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Washburn Avenue, police said.

Local

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman 5 mins ago

Wife of Drug Kinpin ‘El Chapo' Arrested on U.S. Drug Charges

Dan Ryan Expressway 26 mins ago

Inbound Dan Ryan Express Lanes Closed After Shooting at 31st Street

The men were 17 and 24 years old, about 6-feet tall and wore black clothing, police said. In one incident, one man had a red stripe down his sleeve.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone with information on the carjackings is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

University VillageChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us