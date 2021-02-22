2 Delivery Drivers Carjacked on Chicago's Near West Side Over Weekend

Two delivery drivers were carjacked over the weekend in University Village on the Near West Side.
In each incident, two armed men approached a delivery driver, robbed the driver and demanded their vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The carjackings happened about 9:40 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Washburn Avenue, police said.
Local
The men were 17 and 24 years old, about 6-feet tall and wore black clothing, police said. In one incident, one man had a red stripe down his sleeve.
Anyone with information on the carjackings is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes