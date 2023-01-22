Eisenhower Expressway

2 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Eisenhower Expressway in Elk Grove Village

By James Neveau

Police sirens from a cruiser.
Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning in suburban Elk Grove Village.  

According to Illinois State Police, a Honda Civic was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes near Biesterfield Road when it collided head-on with a Toyota Prius sedan.

The driver of the Civic, a 22-year-old Elgin man, and the driver of the Prius, a 24-year-old Renton, Washington, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No further information was immediately available around the circumstances of the crash.

