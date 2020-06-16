2 Killed in Shooting at Munster Hospital, Police Say

Two people were killed in a shooting at a hospital in Munster, Indiana, early Tuesday, according to police.

At around 1:15 a.m., officers were called to the Munster Community Hospital, located at 901 McArthur Blvd., for a report of shots fired and a "physical disturbance between a patient and staff," according to a statement from Munster police.

Once they arrived, authorities said the officers found two people inside the hospital with fatal gunshot wounds. The Lake County Coroner's office has not released any information on the fatalities and further details, including their identities, were not immediately available.

The Northwest Indiana Times reported that a psychiatric patient was beating a nurse before disarming a security officer and fatally shooting him. Another security officer then fatally shot the patient, the Times reported.

Officials said the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force will be assisting the Munster Police Department in the investigation.