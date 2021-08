Two women were killed in a shooting Wednesday at an Indiana manufacturing plant, according to reports.

Indiana police asked the public to avoid the area as officers investigate the shooting at the new NHK plant on State Road 28 in Clinton County, WTHR reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The news station reported that police said a suspect is in custody and that there is no active threat to the area.

Officials noted that the two women and suspect worked at the plant.