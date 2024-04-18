2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Lemont hotel

Two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a hotel in Lemont Thursday morning, according to police.

Officials said officers responded to a disturbance just after 9:30 a.m. at the D-Lux Budget Inn, located at 12241 Archer Avenue.

Upon arrival, police said they encountered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a canvass of other nearby rooms, police discovered a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound who was also pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 62-year-old Richard Crane, police said.

According to authorities, the investigation determined that the weapon used in the murder was the same weapon used in the suicide.

Police said a motive is currently unknown and there is no threat to the community. An investigation remains ongoing.