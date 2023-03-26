2 Dead, at Least 8 Wounded in Chicago Shootings This Weekend

Chicago police say two men are dead and at least eight other victims have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

A fatal shooting was reported in the 2200 block of South Sawyer at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, police said.

A 25-year-old man was driving southbound at the location when he was shot by an unknown individual. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding police were encountered by a group of individuals, one of whom threw an object that struck an officer in the head. The officer was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Just before 6 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Madison, a 32-year-old man was found lying on the ground after he had been shot in the chest, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no suspects are in custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings.

Sunday –

At approximately 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace, a 23-year-old man was outside when he was shot in the left buttocks. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the back, buttocks and left flank in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue at approximately 2:34 a.m. Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Saturday –

At approximately 3:24 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was driving in the 9500 block of South Ewing Avenue when a person in a black Jeep fired shots at her, striking her in the lower back and left shoulder. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 57-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7300 block of North Greenview at approximately 4:50 a.m. when he was shot in the left flank. According to police, he was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

In the 7100 block of South Wood at approximately 4:46 p.m., a 15-year-old was in an alley when he was shot in the groin, police said. The teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say an 18-year-old was standing in an alley in the 7800 block of South Ogelsby just before 6 p.m. when he was shot in the stomach. The teen was taken to an area hospital, but it was not known how serious his injuries were.

At approximately 5:48 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 84th Street, a 17-year-old was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a vehicle fired shots, striking him in the right shoulder. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Friday –