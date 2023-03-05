2 Dead, at Least 8 Hurt in Chicago Shootings This Weekend

At least two people are dead and eight others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

Chicago police reported a fatal shooting in the 7500 block of North Damen at approximately 8:51 p.m. Friday.

A 37-year-old man was found unresponsive inside of a residence at the location after he had been shot in the head, according to police.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a woman that was in the residence at the time of the shooting has been taken to an area station for questioning in connection with the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West 59th Street, a 28-year-old man was sitting inside of a vehicle when he was shot in the left shoulder, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating.

Sunday –

At approximately 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Drexel, a 31-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation when he was shot in the leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 1400 block of West 74 th Street, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the knee. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, according to police.

Street, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the knee. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, according to police. A 24-year-old man was brought to a local hospital after being shot in the ear. Police say the man was hospitalized in good condition.

Chicago police say a 46-year-old man was standing outside in the 2200 block of West Taylor at approximately 5:34 a.m. when a person in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking him in the chest. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Saturday –

At approximately 2:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Western Avenue, a 30-year-old man was driving when a vehicle pulled up alongside him, and a person inside opened fire. The victim was hit in the head and arm, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

In the 7600 block of South Coles at approximately 4:29 p.m., a 29-year-old man was inside a vehicle when a person fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old man was in the 2400 block of West 83rd Street at approximately 7:14 p.m. when he was shot in the leg, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Friday –