2 Dead, at Least 6 Wounded in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Two people are dead and at least six others have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago over the weekend.

A physical altercation involving numerous people escalated into gunfire on Sunday morning in the 8300 block of South LaSalle, according to police.

During the incident, which police believe to be domestic in nature, a 40-year-old man pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking a 28-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman.

After he was shot, the 28-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot the gunman in the arm, according to police.

The 28-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where both were pronounced dead.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he is in good condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Here are the rest of this weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

In the 5100 block of South Marshfield Avenue at approximately 4:19 p.m., a man broke into the residence of a 45-year-old man, according to police. The man then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots into the residence, striking the victim in the inner thigh. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was driving in the 3900 block of North Campbell at approximately 8:55 p.m. when he was shot in the left arm and torso. Police say the man was driven to Mount Sinai by a woman, and he is listed in good condition.

Saturday –

Just before 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of South Cicero, a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and the left arm, according to police. A friend drove him to Rush Hospital, but the victim was unable to give any details of the shooting. He is in serious condition.

In the 1600 block of East 67th Street at approximately 2:28 a.m., a 31-year-old man walked into an apartment and then was hit in the face by an unknown object. Police say that while he was on the ground he heard a gunshot, which grazed his head. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.