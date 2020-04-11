2 Dead, at Least 5 Injured in Shootings Across Chicago

Two men are dead and at least five other people have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend.

A 25-year-old man has died after he was shot in the 5900 block of West Potomac in the city’s Austin neighborhood Friday evening.

Just after 6:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Potomac, a 25-year-old man was shot in the right hip and right arm, according to police. The man was dropped off at Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The man later died as a result of his injuries. No further details were available, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 5500 block of South Ashland found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody, and Area South Detectives are investigating.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

A 39-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 5000 block of West Huron at approximately 9:33 p.m. when a man he was arguing with pulled out a gun and fired shots at him, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai with gunshot wounds to his left arm and pelvis, and is listed in good condition.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. in the 7900 block of South State Street, an 18-year-old man was inside of a gas station when he was shot by another man during a verbal altercation. Police say the man was shot in the hand, hip and leg, and is listed in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Saturday –

Chicago police were driving in the 11000 block of South Halsted just before 1 a.m. when they observed occupants of two different vehicles firing shots at one another. Officers attempted to stop both vehicles, and after one car fled the scene, they followed the other to Advocate Christ Medical Center. A 22-year-old man who was driving the car had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the man was treated and released, and is currently in custody with charges pending.

A 43-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 3200 block of West Maypole at approximately 2:20 a.m. when he was shot in the hip, shoulder, leg and lower backside, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he’s listed in serious condition. The man did not know where the shots had come from, and Area North Detectives are continuing to investigate.