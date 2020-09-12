South Austin

2 Dead, at Least 4 Hurt After Shootout at South Austin Gathering

Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting where two people were killed and at least four others were hurt Saturday.
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago police say two people are dead and at least four others were hurt after a shootout outside a gathering early Saturday morning in the city’s South Austin neighborhood.

According to police, a group had gathered in the 100 block of North Pine at approximately 2:06 a.m. when a verbal altercation took place. During that altercation, a man pulled out a weapon and began firing at the group, striking at least five people.

A 47-year-old woman was hit in the face and the chest by gunfire, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Another victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot in the chest and arm, and was also pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Three other victims were taken to area hospitals in good condition, including a 38-year-old man, who was shot in the back. A 32-year-old woman was hit in the lower right leg, and an unidentified man was shot in the right thigh, police said.

During the shooting, another individual returned fire and struck the gunman in the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Officers recovered a weapon on the scene, according to police, and an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

